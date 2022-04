A few showers & storms will clip the area, mainly along and south of I-90 Thursday morning. A few more pop-up showers will be possible by the mid-day on Thursday, with even more rain & rumbles returning to the forecast for the evening hours. Rain and a few storms (non-severe) will carry over into early Friday, with upwards of a half of an inch of rain, possibly more for a few locations, can be expected for our rainfall totals!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO