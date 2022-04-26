Chicago cocaine seizures are on the rise according to the DEA

A New York mobster who was convicted of three murders has escaped from federal custody shortly after his transfer to a halfway house. Dominic Taddeo, 64, was embedded in the mafia at the peak of the 1980s and later pleaded guilty to a raft of charges, including the murders of three men, according to the Associated Press. A change in Taddeo’s status on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows the inmate, who has served most of his sentence at a federal prison in Florida, has escaped.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 24 DAYS AGO