Chicago cocaine seizures are on the rise according to the DEA

By Brian Althimer
 2 days ago

Robert Bell, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration-Chicago Division, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why the quantity of cocaine seized in the city has continued to soar. Also, this Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day which is aimed to rid homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Comments

Sharika House
2d ago

I'm starting to think the feds keep emptying out their police warehouse just to see what ppl gon say...every pic look like the same seizures lol

Reply
10
