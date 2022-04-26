Chicago cocaine seizures are on the rise according to the DEA
Robert Bell, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration-Chicago Division, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago's Afternoon News to explain why the quantity of cocaine seized in the city has continued to soar. Also, this Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day which is aimed to rid homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
