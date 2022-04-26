ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Migrants Are Loving Greg Abbott’s Free Bus Trip to Washington, D.C.

By Ryan Bort
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03D9DS_0fL37MFl00

Click here to read the full article.

Earlier this month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott concocted a dastardly plan to make President Biden pay for his lax immigration policies: send busloads of migrants detained in Texas to Washington D.C.

There are several problems with this, of course. One of them is that Biden hasn’t exactly welcomed migrants into America the way Republicans want people to think he has. Another is that Abbott’s prank seems to have turned into a pleasant convenience for many migrants seeking to reconnect with family members in the U.S.

According to The New York Times , migrants bussed to the nation’s capital on Texas’ dime aren’t causing chaos once they get there. Instead, they’re being met by friendly volunteers who help them to their final destinations as they await immigration court proceedings.

“In a way, it’s actually perfect,” Bilal Askaryar, a spokesman for the migrant-aid collective Welcome With Dignity, told the Times . “Unintentionally, Governor Abbott sent them to one of the best places in the nation to welcome people.”

The Times notes that the Biden administration’s plan to alleviate an influx in border crossings is to work with state and local governments as well as nonprofits to provide support for migrants and refugees who make their way into the U.S. But other activists in D.C. told the Times that they won’t be able to fully help every migrant if the numbers increase drastically. That means Abbott could probably cause the chaos and misery that he wants by massively increasing the amount of migrants he sends out to D.C. — but again, at cost to the state of Texas. How much is a stunt like this worth to him?

The Biden administration knows, on the other hand, that at a certain point their current migrant policy — and its level of funding — will become insufficient. And when that happens, it’s clear that budget lines will win out over migrant’s lives. The administration has been fighting for months in court to keep Title 42 , a Trump-era policy of questionable legality that allowed the government to quickly expel migrants under the guise of public health. Biden promised on the campaign trail to end this policy, and the Centers for Disease Control has said there’s no longer any public health justification for it.

But the Biden administration is clinging to the policy as desperately as possible , knowing that once it ends they will face an actual burden of care for thousands more migrants seeking refuge in this country. And to adequately deal with the issue and do right by the people it involves, they’ll need a lot more than a handful of activists at D.C. bus stops. Thus far, there’s no indication Biden is capable of that kind of action.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 159

Jill Dell Arciprete
2d ago

good. glad it's working out for everyone. still doesn't help the rest of us that are having them dropped off under the cover of darkness.

Reply(4)
44
Eddie Trujillo
2d ago

That's not the only free thing they are getting. Joe biden is giving them free housing, free medical and dental, free education, stimulus checks, free food stamps and the list goes on but they fail to mention that. they make it seem like it's not a problem in Texas by Joe biden letting them pour in by the millions.

Reply(11)
26
Wanda Moreno
2d ago

Yeah free ride across the country on Texas tax payers. I’d love to go on a cross country on some one else’s dime

Reply(16)
39
Related
Rolling Stone

‘Take Care of the Son of a Bitch’: Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell Talked Tough About Trump After Jan. 6 … Then Cowered

Click here to read the full article. A New York Times report published Thursday offers new details of a familiar storyline: Republicans who privately criticized Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection ultimately shying away from a public confrontation for fear of riling up or alienating his supporters. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who reportedly pushed Trump to call off the attack on the Capitol as it was happening, told Republicans in the days following the attack that he planned to tell Trump to resign, according to the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fourth bus of illegal immigrants from the border is dropped off at the Capitol: Group arrives in Washington DC as Gregg Abbott continues war with White House

A fourth bus full of migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico arrived in Washington, DC on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying two women and eight men, drove 1,500 miles from Texas to DC, and arrived just blocks from the Capitol building, disembarking near centrally-located Union Station. The...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that busing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Mike Pence
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

How much did Greg Abbott’s border stunt end up costing Americans?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border stunts have been multifaceted, but one of the most consequential elements of his agenda was the imposition of additional layers of inspections on all commercial vehicles entering the Lone Star State. As we’ve discussed, practically everyone warned that the policy would create lengthy delays,...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Bus Trip#Republicans#The New York Times
MySanAntonio

Abbott considering new destination for Texas migrant buses

Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least seven buses filled with undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. in April in protest of the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions. However, the Republican leader indicated he has a different destination in mind for forthcoming buses. Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Texas Governor Abbott buses migrants from border and leaves them at Fox’s DC HQ

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is going forward with his plan to bus undocumented migrants to Washington DC despite concerns from most legal experts regarding his total lack of authority to do so.The Texas Republican’s administration oversaw the first arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants to the nation’s capital on Wednesday; the bus arrived at the headquarters of right-leaning network Fox News, which was the first to report on the scene and had a story published within minutes of their arrival.The building also houses C-SPAN and NBC News’s offices, but Fox’s coverage touted news of the event as an...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Second bus of migrants from Texas arrives in DC as Abbott continues to battle White House

Washington DC was the site of a second arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants who apparently voluntarily accepted rides to the city from Texas on Thursday.The state’s governor, Greg Abbott, is engaged in a duel with the Biden administration over his criticism of their handling of illegal migration. Republicans have resisted every effort by the Biden administration to roll back cuts to legal migrations as well as policies deemed as inhumane, and in particular demanded that the CDC reaffirm the Department of Homeland Security’s ability to turn asylum-seekers away at the border due to Covid concerns, a policy...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Texas lawmakers visit woman on death row with hugs, prayers

The seven Texas lawmakers had traveled hundreds of miles to update death row inmate Melissa Lucio on their efforts to stop her execution were able to connect with her through embrace and prayer.State Rep. Joe Moody said that although they were initially told Wednesday's visit would have to be non-contact according to the rules for death row inmates, the lawmakers ultimately were allowed to be in the same room with Lucio and were even able to hug her. The 40-minute visit began with Rep. Toni Rose leading the group in prayer. Moody said he asked Lucio to lead the...
POLITICS
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Sends 10th Bus Load of Illegal Aliens to Washington D.C.

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Friday announced the arrival of the tenth bus transporting a group of illegal aliens to Washington, D.C. from Texas. The Governor announced this busing strategy earlier this month as part of the state's aggressive actions to secure the border in the wake of President Biden's decision to end Title 42 expulsions. Under the Governor’s direction, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has chartered buses to transport illegals to Washington, D.C. The migrants have been from the countries of Angola, Brazil, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador,…
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy