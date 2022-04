Chelsea will travel to Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday evening following the news Antonio Rudiger will leave at the end of the season.Rudiger was offered a contract at the Blues before the club was hit with sanctions and the star wanted to negotiate a higher fee. However, the sanctions meant it wasn’t possible which is why the German international is leaving.Tuchel said: “We fought hard; I fought hard on a personal level. We made big offers to him, and the club tried everything. But for some weeks we cannot fight any more because we have the sanctions....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO