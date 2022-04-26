ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Officer-involved shooting after crash in Roseville leaves 1 dead

By Brian Wells
candgnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEVILLE — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning. Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe said officers were involved in a shooting on Groesbeck Highway between 12 Mile and Martin roads. The suspect was declared deceased, he said, and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is handling...

www.candgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Massive police scene shuts down Groesbeck Highway in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A massive police scene has shut down Groesbeck Highway between 12 Mile and Martin roads in Roseville. UPDATE: 1 dead after being shot by officer in Roseville, police say. Aerial video shows some type of crash took place, but there seems to be more going on...
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dearborn police investigate deadly crash involving motorcycle, SUV

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are investigating a crash that occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle Saturday night in Dearborn. According to police, at about 8 p.m. Saturday, April 24, a SUV and a motorcycle collided on Michigan Avenue near Schaefer Road, in front of Noah’s Deli. The motorcycle was reportedly traveling west on Michigan Avenue, and the SUV was traveling east and turning in front of the motorcycle when the crash occurred.
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
Roseville, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Roseville, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Grand Rapids Press

27-year-old man killed in 2-car crash in U.P.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-car crash that took place Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two women injured. According to WLUC-6, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on M-26 near Henwood Road. Investigators believe a car being driven by a 27-year-old Calumet man...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chevrolet#Silverado
ClickOnDetroit.com

Roseville woman accused of firing shot that killed 24-year-old in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A Roseville woman has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. April 16 in the 15400 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit, according to authorities. Officials said Danique Golder, 24, of Roseville,...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Emmett Till’s Family Implores Authorities to Arrest White Woman Who Falsely Accused Boy on Outstanding Kidnap Warrant From 1955

The family of Emmett Till is still seeking justice for the brutal way he was murdered in 1955. The family believes that Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman who alleged that Till whistled at her and supposedly grabbed her, may have an outstanding warrant for his kidnapping, CBS News reports. They want her arrested on that warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Oakland Press

Life sentence tossed for killer of GM exec and wife

It was a double kidnapping and homicide case that devastated a family, rocked Oakland County and beyond, and made headlines across the nation. In October 1989, the bodies of General Motors marketing executive Glenn Tarr, 53, and his wife, Wanda Tarr, 58, were found in a Pontiac park by a woman out walking her dog. Both had been shot to death.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WILX-TV

Delta Township intersection closed due to collision involving train

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An intersection in Delta Township was closed down Monday afternoon after a collision involving two vehicles and a train. According to authorities, the collision happened at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Mount Hope Highway and Lansing Road when a driver lost control of a vehicle and struck another vehicle, which was push back onto the railroad tracks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy