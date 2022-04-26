ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids NAACP releases demands for investigation into shooting of Patrick Lyoya

By Jaiyda Tyler, Chris Yu, WWMT
KTUL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) – Greater Grand Rapids NAACP put out a list of demands Tuesday for the investigation into the police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya. During a news conference, Cle Jackson, president of the NAACP branch, called for Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker to recuse himself from...

ktul.com

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Person
Dana Nessel
Person
Keith Ellison
KTUL

OHP Bomb Squad, ATF render explosive device near Bixby safe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The ATF, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Jenks police and fire say an explosive device found in a vehicle Thursday has been rendered safe. It was found this morning after a police chase involving Bixby police ended near South 49th East Avenue and East 141st Street South at the Kimberly Clark warehouse.
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police rescue scared pup trapped on I-44

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police were caught on camera rescuing a pup stuck on Interstate 44 near 51st and Lewis. The dog was seen cowering at the median on the highway. Officers were able to safely corner the pup to give him water and take him with them.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Historical Society searching for stolen ballerina statue

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are searching for an art thief on Saturday. The Tulsa Historical Society & Museum reported one of its ballerina statues was stolen Friday night. The statue, which is of Marjorie Tallchief, is one of the iconic Five Moon statues along Peoria at 25th...
TULSA, OK
The Associated Press

Alabama prison official missing after escorting inmate

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing.
