There are certain animals that, for various reasons, tend to feel somehow closer to us as humans. Do you know what I mean?. At the top of that list, at least for many of us, are dogs. Also cats. And any of the creatures with whom we choose to share our homes. I'm a total cat mom, for example. Others, as shocking as it may seem to some, ADORE their pet snake, Reggie. Whether you love gerbils, ferrets, horses, or the chickens in your backyard coop, the animals we live with are some of our closest friends.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO