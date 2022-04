Following significant rain events earlier in the week, the Hays County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to lift the burn ban April 26. “I'm about to say some words that will probably not be very common in conversations that we have,” said Hays County Fire Marshal Mark Wobus. “Reviewing rainfall and in discussions with several fire chiefs ... they are recommending that we lift the burn ban effective today.”

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO