18 Sports Plays of the Week – 4/26

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a walk-off single by Elmira Notre Dame’s Steven Gough and a game-winning goal in overtime by Elmira native and Providence Bruins forward Johnny Beecher.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.