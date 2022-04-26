ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto May Be Coming to Your 401(k) — Here’s What to Know Now

By Hal M. Bundrick, CFP®
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Fidelity Investments announced Tuesday that...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Now You Can Own Bitcoin in 401(k)s. Should You?

Fidelity Investments just made a major splash by announcing they will allow trading in Bitcoin in the 401(k) plans they administer starting midyear. This makes Fidelity the first major plan provider – though almost certainly not the last – to allow trading in Bitcoin. News was scant as to whether other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum would eventually be allowed in Fidelity 401(k) accounts. For now, the focus is on Bitcoin.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fidelity Investments#Ponzi
Benzinga

Fidelity To Allow Investors To Put Bitcoin In 401(k) Accounts

Fidelity Investments Inc. has moved to allow investors to put a Bitcoin BTC/USD account in their 401(k) retirement savings. What Happened: Fidelity will be the first major retirement plan provider to offer the option of adding Bitcoin to retirement savings, according to a Tuesday report from The Wall Street Journal.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Not Moved In Over 12 Months Reaches All-Time-High

The crypto markets tumbled this morning, as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fails to hold the $40k level. Fears about a 50-basis point rate hike have strengthened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments last Thursday. He stated, “it is appropriate in my view to be moving a little more quickly”, which is a key change in direction of the Federal Reserve’s strategy – instead of raising rates steadily at 25 basis points this year, he said how the FOMC are more willing to raise interest rates quicker and reach the 2-2.5% target at a faster pace. This means that a 50-basis point rate hike is very likely at the next FOMC meeting on May 3rd-4th. It is clear that the Federal Reserve has taken this aggressive stance due to consumers in the US are still spending substantially, which comes as a surprise after the Russia-Ukraine war. I think that even though we have a more hawkish Federal Reserve which could lead to more pain for global markets in the short term, I am still cautiously bullish. This is because the market was already expecting a 50-basis point rate hike before Jerome Powell’s announcement last week, so this news has already been priced into a large extent. This could lead to a buy-the-fact event on the day of the FOMC meeting on 3rd-4th May.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

$3,500,000,000 Hedge Fund Doubles Down on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Algorand (ALGO): Report

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci is reportedly devoting nearly half of his firm’s $3.5 billion worth of assets under management to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Algorand (ALGO) and crypto-related stocks. Scaramucci says in a new interview with Bloomberg that SkyBridge Capital has “adapted and repositioned” during the pandemic, noting...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Bitcoin in 401(k) becomes reality for more, despite warnings

NEW YORK (AP) — More workers may soon be able to stake some of their 401(k) retirement savings to bitcoin, as cryptocurrencies crack even deeper into the mainstream. Retirement giant Fidelity said Tuesday that it’s launched a way for workers to put some of their 401(k) savings and contributions directly in bitcoin, potentially up to 20%, all from the account’s main menu of investment options. Fidelity said it’s the first in the industry to allow such investments without having to go through a separate brokerage window, and it’s already signed up one employer that will add the offering to its plan later this year.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano Are Turning It Around Today. Here's Why

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Today's been a rather rocky one...
MARKETS
CBS Pittsburgh

Employees may soon be able to invest 401K retirement funds in bitcoin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cryptocurrency bitcoin may soon be available to employees with 401(k) retirement plans, but it's not clear how many people will invest in this product.Bitcoin is a kind of currency that most people do not really understand.Fidelity Investments, the nation's largest manager of 401(k) plans for some 20 million people, said it will soon give its customers the option of investing in bitcoin.But what exactly is a cryptocurrency like bitcoin?"It is a digital currency with no physical asset, that is an agreed-upon accounting system between parties, and it's backed by mathematical formulas to prove the accuracy of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
bloomberglaw.com

Fidelity’s 401(k) Crypto Plan Sets Up Regulatory Guessing Game

Fidelity Investments Inc.'s decision to launch a 401(k) cryptocurrency product is beyond the scope of the U.S. Labor Department’s regulatory warning on such investments, but the giant money manager is firing its own shot across the agency’s bow that crypto belongs in retirement savings plans. The multinational financial...
MARKETS
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Fort Worth to Mine Bitcoin; Buenos Aires to Allow Crypto Tax Payments

Ether has said it plans to do better at upping its status in the crypto world, though “the clock’s ticking,” Reuters reported Tuesday (April 26). Ether was supposedly weeks away from its June “merge,” which could make it faster, cheaper and less power hungry. The merge was purportedly going to see ether mining transition away from its energy-intensive proof of work method and go to proof of stake, the report noted.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy