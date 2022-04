South Australia is gearing up to get a little bit rowdy this July, with the likes of Skegss and The Smith Street Band tapped to headline the 2022 Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival. Look, when it comes to music, the only thing that can improve upon the already-sensational concept is the addition of things such as beer and BBQ. Thus, the 2022 edition of the Adelaide Beer and BBQ Festival is on track to be a perfect combination of these concepts when it hits the South Aussie capital this July.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO