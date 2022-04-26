ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem mother warns parents of asthma attacks after son dies during Spring Break

By Daniel Pierce
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWJBP_0fL346Fb00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Hayden Hairston will forever be 11 years old after a severe asthma attack caused him to lose the ability to breathe while he celebrated the first day of Spring Break.

“I just heard a screech. It was kind of a muffled ‘mom’,” Hayden’s mother Ashley recalled to FOX8 of the moment on April 11 when her son stopped breathing for the last time.

The fifth-grade Winston-Salem student was diagnosed with asthma-related issues when he was three years old after he suffered multiple asthma attacks.

“It was a wheeze, and you could tell that he was having issues breathing. If you looked at his chest, you could tell he was struggling,” Ashley said.

WINSTON-SALEM: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

With those moments, Ashley and Hayden created with their doctor an Asthma Action Plan to act in the event of breathing issues.

Novant Health Complex Disease navigator Alyssa Dittner said that asthma attacks can turn dangerous, especially for young children whose lungs have not fully developed.

“It is something that can turn very severe very quickly. And if you have a severe asthma attack once, you’re more likely to get it again,” Dittner said.

On the first day of his Spring Break, Hayden became short of breath and experienced tightness in his chest.

His mother activated their AAP with two treatments of breathing medication.

Before his third treatment, Hayden told his mother he felt fine. However, 30 minutes later, he began to have difficulty breathing again.

“I heard him call for me,” Ashley said. “Hayden was crouched over the sink, and he’s saying ‘mom, I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.’ I’m like, ‘OK. Let me get him to the bed and start his breathing treatment, and then we’ll go to Brenner’s.’ He then just started to slide down the bed. I knew his airways were restricted at that point.”

Ashley, who is CPR certified, began giving her son chest compressions and breaths. Unfortunately, her son’s chest did not rise, which signaled that his airwaves were close to completely closed.

By the time paramedics arrived, Hayden was unconscious.

They worked on him for 40 minutes at his home before taking him to the hospital where he later died.

“My last words to him, as he was laying in the hospital, is ‘mommy is going to make you proud. I’m going to finish schooling, and I’m going to be the best nurse I can be’…It wasn’t someone else’s son. It was my son laying there, and I’m helpless,” Ashley said.

Keep up with your local Community

Ashley wants other parents and children to understand how dangerous asthma attacks can be.

Experts suggest parents create an Asthma Action Plan with their doctor and get tools such as an inhaler, a separator and a peak flow meter.

The advice Hayden’s mother wants people to take from her experience is for everyone to learn CPR and for those who suffer from asthma to know what their triggers are and how to properly give themselves medication.

“This stuff can happen. And it’s the worst thing that can happen,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 20

pax-man HD
2d ago

I've seen my child's lips turn blue. The most frightening experience ever. My child survived. I can't imagine her heartbreak. God bless🙏🙏🙏

Reply
7
ML Coop
2d ago

Precious child, 😥. I had a cousin that died a few years back. She was in her early thirties, yet, her doctors never got a proper plan in place to help her. Asthma is no joke!!! Doctors as a a whole must unite and either cure or demand better care for their patients!

Reply(1)
5
Related
FOX8 News

House of High Point cancer patient hit twice in 3 days by gunfire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — More than two dozen shots were fired at two different families in High Point between Monday and Tuesday, and now they’re left with questions about their safety inside their own homes. One of them includes a woman who is in a battle against pancreatic cancer.   The shootings happened near the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
People

Parents 'Desperately Tried to Rescue' Daughter, 3, Before She Was Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Health
City
Winston-salem, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asthma#Hospital#Wghp#Spring Break#Aap
Andrei Tapalaga

The Woman Who Lived Another 40 Years After Being Buried

The most valuable thing that we have as humans is our own lives as well as the lives of those around us. Social norms and other priorities that we take upon ourselves can make us forget this simple yet crucial fact. Some of the simplest mistakes can end or take a life without even knowing. The same applies to Essie Dunbar who can be considered one of the luckiest humans to have ever walked on this Earth.
BLACKVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Concord News Journal

Toddler dies during surgery after the stubborn senior hospital staff decided to perform the operation even though they were warned the hospital was not properly equipped to handle the procedure, lawsuit

Parents are literally prepared to do everything in their power and will go above and beyond to provide their best for their children especially when it comes to children’s health. Whether it’s simple cold or other more complicated illness, it is well known that parents should remain dedicated in keeping children as healthy as possible in the first two years of their lives until they build immunity which is crucial in their further development.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX8 News

Man accused of firing at WS officers during pursuit

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple shots were fired at officers during a pursuit and arrest in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Winston-Salem officers were working with federal partners and trying to serve a federal arrest warrant to Tyree Ray Long, 25, of Winston-Salem, charging him with discharging a firearm into […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy