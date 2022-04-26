San Francisco Opera Guild Trend Present at Neiman Marcus

What made Alexia Ulibarri’s collection shine so bright was the sunset backdrop of the runway—the venue was on the 40th floor of Sofitel hotel in Mexico City. It was the kind of sky one might see in the Greek islands; indeed, the designer was inspired by Greek mythology and wanted to pay tribute to her origins. She mixed silhouettes and styles that borrowed details from various times, and the color palette played a starring role with its a blend of pinks, purples, and oranges, plus some touches of black and white. The vibe was modern Greek goddess, with a little bit of punk, courtesy of draping and volume, but also to T-shirts and cowboy boots.

