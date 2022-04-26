Madison County looking to fill over 50 jobs

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Commission and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are hiring for more than 50 positions.

The available jobs are in the field of law enforcement, skilled trades and public service administration. The Madison County Human Resource Office will be hosting a recruiting event on May 3rd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension System at 819 Cook Avenue NW in Huntsville.

“Right now we are hiring for fifty employees, little more than fifty actually. Primarily, those roles are in the Sheriff’s Department in the Madison County Jail. We also have employees of our districts. So we have a variety of law enforcement jobs, skilled labor jobs, and administrative positions. We actually have positions at our Water Department and our Sanitation Department, as well,” said Bailey McGuire with the Madison County Human Resources Department.

The Madison County job listings can be found on their website here .

