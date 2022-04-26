Rangers' Kole Calhoun batting sixth on Tuesday

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers fell short in a pitcher's duel, losing to the Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon, 3-2. The loss drops Texas to 6-13 on the season. Rangers starter Martín Pérez matched Houston's Justin Verlander blow for blow, and flirted with history in the process. Pérez retired the first 18 batters he faced, carrying a perfect game to the start of the seventh inning. However, Astros right fielder Chas McCormick ended Pérez's no-hit and perfect game bid with a double laced into right-center field.
