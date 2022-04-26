ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rangers' Kole Calhoun batting sixth on Tuesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Rangers' Brad Miller Takes Batting Practice in Jeans — But Why?

ARLINGTON, Texas — It wasn't a mistake or some sort of laundry mishap. Texas Rangers outfielder Brad Miller took part in Tuesday's pregame batting practice in jeans—on purpose. Why? He lost a bet. On Friday in Oakland, Nathaniel Lowe was wearing his jeans and spikes together in the...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Andy Ibanez operating third base for Texas on Thursday afternoon

Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Ibanez will make his 12th appearance at third after Mitch Garver was moved behind the plate, Willie Calhoun was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Brad Miller was shifted to left field, and Jonah Heim was benched.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

David Peralta riding pine Wednesday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are giving the lefty-hitting Peralta a breather versus the Dodgers' southpaw. Cooper Hummel is taking over in left field and batting leadoff. Daulton Varsho is the only left-handed bat in the lineup and he is hitting eighth.
PHOENIX, AZ
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Danny Mendick moving to White Sox bench for Thursday matinee

Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Mendick started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat for Thursday's matinee. Leury Garcia is replacing Mendick on second base and batting ninth. Josh Harrison is out of the lineup for a second straight game.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Josh Lowe hitting sixth for Rays on Thursday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe is starting in Thursday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Lowe will man left field after Randy Arozarena was rested against right-hander Chris Flexen. numberFire's models project Lowe to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400;.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 4/28/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks starting David Peralta in left field on Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is batting third in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Peralta will man left field after Cooper Hummell was rested against right-hander Dakota Hudson. numberFire's models project Peralta to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Houston's Yuli Gurriel operating first base on Thursday

Houston Astros first baseman Yulieski Gurriel is batting fifth in Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Gurriel will handle first base responsibilities after Houston sent J.J. Matijevic to the bench against left-hander Martin Perez. numberFire's models project Gurriel to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yonathan Daza on Rockies' bench Thursday afternoon

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Daza started in center field on Wednesday, but he is back in the dugout for Thursday's tilt. Randal Grichuk is in center field and Charlie Blackmon is in right, while Sam Hilliard is entering the lineup to start in left field and bat seventh. Connor Joe is on first base and C.J. Cron is at designated hitter.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Royals' Edward Olivares sitting Thursday afternoon

Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. Kyle Isbel is replacing Olivares in right field and hitting seventh. numberFire's models project Isbel for 8.2 FanDuel points on Thursday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Angels starting Kurt Suzuki at catcher on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is batting seventh in Thursday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Suzuki will start behind the plate after the Angels decided to bench Max Stassi against the Guardians. numberFire's models project Suzuki to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Lions trade up, draft Jameson Williams twelfth overall

The Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the twelfth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Williams is currently recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to miss at least the early part of the 2022 NFL season. When healthy, he will join a Lions' offense currently led by quarterback Jared Goff. He will slot in alongside sophomore standout Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark in Detroit's passing game.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Bullpen Squanders Martín Pérez's Gem As Rangers Fall To Astros, 3-2

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers fell short in a pitcher's duel, losing to the Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon, 3-2. The loss drops Texas to 6-13 on the season. Rangers starter Martín Pérez matched Houston's Justin Verlander blow for blow, and flirted with history in the process. Pérez retired the first 18 batters he faced, carrying a perfect game to the start of the seventh inning. However, Astros right fielder Chas McCormick ended Pérez's no-hit and perfect game bid with a double laced into right-center field.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

