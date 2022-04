We could say that end of Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins was crazy. But that wouldn’t be going nearly far enough. With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and his Twins trailing by a run, Miguel Sano came up with runners on first and second. He hit a ball hard to right field, but Detroit’s Robbie Grossman appeared to have a play on it. Appearances can be deceiving, though, as Grossman misplayed the ball. That misplay began one of the most dramatic “hold my beer” sequences we can ever remember.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO