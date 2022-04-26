ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electrical fire at Pendleton Correctional Facility sends 5 to hospital

By Lucas Gonzalez
 4 days ago
PENDLETON — Five people were taken to local hospitals after they were injured in an electrical fire Tuesday afternoon at Pendleton Correctional Facility, officials say.

Responders with the Pendleton Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Corrections were dispatched to the facility, 4490 W Reformatory Rd., for a reported fire and contained the blaze "fairly quickly," said Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger.

"I am being told that there were some injuries from electrical shock and smoking," Mellinger said.

Of those transported, none are prison inmates, according to IDOC Chief Communications Officer Annie Goeller.

Pendleton Fire Chief Chris Nodine said the fire was out before crews arrived. He added that he was not aware of any physical damage to the building.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

WRTV

WRTV

