ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ROTC cadets at Texas A&M Central Texas get new obstacle course

By Adam Schindler
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6wrM_0fL31Joq00

ROTC, the Reserve Officers Training Corps, aims to prepare young men and women for military leadership and that is exactly what they are doing at Texas A&M Central Texas.

”We have so far commissioned 241 2nd Lieutenants into the U.S. Army. They come from a wide background. We have some that have prior service and they come right to us from Fort Hood. They come here to get their degree and also go through our program,” said MAJ Kyle Surridge, assistant professor of Military Science at A&M-Central Texas.

When they are not in class, they go through rigorous military and physical training.

”Getting them to understand," said MAJ Surridge. "Taking that next step from being a young 18-year-old to now, leading soldiers to complete a mission.”

A&M Central Texas is a fairly new university, which leaves cadets to often train in open parking lots and fields. But not anymore, they now have a military-grade obstacle course.

”This course will help them build themselves, both mentally and physically because they will b=get their own challenge. A lot of people have never even seen an obstacle course,” said Arroyo Virginio, ROTC Cadet at Texas A&M Central Texas.

Virginio, who served eight years in the Army before joining the ROTC program, was blown away when he heard they were getting the course.

”It means a lot. At least for me as a person and for the program since not a lot of schools have the opportunity to have an actual obstacle course.” said Virginio.

It’s all thanks to a donation from the folks at Judge Don and Deborah Higginbotham Educational Foundation.

”We have a very good working relationship with the school, and we had a need and they had the means to help us with that need.” said MAJ Surridge.

The university is inviting the public at 1 p.m. on Wednesday for the official unveiling of the obstacle course and to see what the cadets can do on it.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army cutting thousands of soldiers – smallest size since WWII

The United States Army admitted this week that it is struggling to recruit new soldiers to the service, and that it is reducing the size of the force by thousands of troops, making the Army the smallest it’s been since World War II. “We’re facing, obviously, some challenging conditions...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotc#Texas A M#Obstacle Course#Cadets#Texas A M Central Texas#The U S Army#Military Science#Rotc Cadet
CBS DFW

Search continues for missing Texas National Guard soldier

Multiple agencies are still searching for a Texas Army National Guard soldier who went missing on Friday while trying to help two migrants crossing into the U.S. who appeared to be drowning, the Texas Military Department said Sunday. The department identified the soldier as Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans, who went missing Friday in Eagle Pass, Texas, while assigned to the U.S.-Mexico border.A multi-agency search that includes the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Rangers and Border Patrol resumed Sunday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said earlier that his office is working with law enforcement agencies as well. According to...
EAGLE PASS, TX
The Independent

Split verdict in first-ever Air Force general military trial

An Air Force major general in Ohio has been convicted by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general.The charge faced by Maj. Gen. William Cooley during the weeklong court-martial at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio had three specifications, one alleging a forcible kiss and two alleging forcible touching in 2018. Cooley was convicted Saturday of the forcible kissing specification but acquitted of the other two.Officials said the verdict marks the first court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer in the Air Force’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
MilitaryTimes

Marines eying the overlooked Individual Ready Reserve to keep talent

Sgt. Zonia Kotaro had a good first Marine Corps enlistment. She had gone off to recruit training in 2014, learned the skills of a motor transport operator, and went overseas to her first unit in Okinawa, Japan, where she stayed two years. In the final part of her tour, she...
MILITARY
KEVN

The Gut Check is coming up; South Dakota Army National Guard planning 10k obstacle course event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s your chance to try military training without enlisting, the South Dakota Army National Gaurd is preparing for their Gut Check event. A free 10K obstacle course mud run put on by the SD Army National Guard 109th Engineer Battalion, the Gut Check is a free community event. It’s also a way to assist in recruiting efforts and meet great people.
RAPID CITY, SD
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Army Times

Army chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19

Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, an Army official announced Monday. “[McConville] is experiencing very mild symptoms similar to seasonal allergies and is currently working remotely while adhering to all [Centers for Disease Control] protocols,” said his spokesperson, Lt. Col Mary Ricks.
MILITARY
Navy Times

60-year-old public school to be replaced on Marine Corps Base Hawaii

Defense officials have announced a $96 million grant to replace a 60-year-old public school on Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The grant will replace the Mokapu Elementary School, which is rated in “poor” condition on the Defense Department’s 2019 “Public Schools on Military Installations Prioritized List.” The deficiencies and capacity issues placed the school at No. 33 on that priority list of public schools operated on bases by local school districts.
HAWAII STATE
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy