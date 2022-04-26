ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down by June 2023

By WAFB Staff
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - Mark Emmert will be stepping down as president of the NCAA but not yet, NCAA Board of Governors Chair John DeGioia announced on Tuesday, April 26. Officials said Emmert will continue in his role until...

FanSided

With Mark Emmert exit it’s time to dissolve the NCAA

There was a time, now more than a century ago when college sports were played without an NCAA. Widespread rule violations and national concern over player safety in football indicated a centralized body was needed. In December of 1908, after some serious imploring by President Theodore Roosevelt, the Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States was formed. The new organization’s members included 62 schools and universities.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Greg Sankey Shoots Down NCAA President Job: Fans React

NCAA president Mark Emmert announced plans to eventually step down from his position, leaving the organization to seek a replacement to take over on or before June 30, 2023. Emmert will vacate his post as the NCAA navigates a new landscape drastically altered by the transfer portal and NIL deals. College sports will need a highly qualified individual up for the difficult task ahead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Report: New committee looking to make sweeping changes to NCAA

Some major changes could be coming to the NCAA’s governance structure in the coming months and years, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Word of president Mark Emmert’s retirement from the organization may kickstart a new era of college athletics. According to the report...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois OL enters NCAA transfer portal after 3 seasons with Illini

Josh Plohr appears to be looking for opportunities elsewhere after 3 seasons at Illinois. The Illini offensive lineman has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. It’s a busy time in the transfer portal, with a deadline approaching. To play in 2022 without a waiver, players must be...
ILLINOIS STATE
Mark Emmert
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: Ingrid Lindblad

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU golfer Ingrid Lindblad won the school’s first SEC individual title in 31 years at the SEC Women’s Golf Championship. The junior sat down with Jacques Doucet to talk about that experience and her golfing career so far at LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

No. 19 LSU run-rules McNeese State 10-1 in five innings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU (31-17, 10-8 SEC) run-ruled McNeese State (29-18, 10-2 SLC) 10-1 in five innings on Tuesday, April 26 from Tiger Park. The Tigers scored 10 runs on nine hits, including four extra-base hits, three of them being home runs. All-American Taylor Pleasants led...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MLive.com

Michigan’s Isaiah Barnes, appealing for a redshirt, will try to crack rotation next season

Once it was settled that Isaiah Barnes would not play in games the rest of the season, he played better in practice. As is the case for all freshmen, college basketball was an adjustment for Barnes -- both college and basketball. In December, after he’d played a total of six minutes over two games for Michigan, it was decided that the best course of action was to redshirt, with the hope of preserving an extra season of eligibility. The NCAA will have to approve that.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNTZ

Julia and Mike Sell to leave LSU Women’s Tennis

Baton Rouge, La. – Julia and Mike Sell, who led LSU Women’s Tennis to unprecedented success and national prominence over the past decade, are leaving the program to pursue other opportunities.  Julia Sell has served as head coach of LSU Women’s Tennis since 2012, while Michael Sell was named co-head coach in 2015 after three seasons […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sportico

NBA Player Health Care Fraud Case Expands to Charge Jazz Assistant Coach

Click here to read the full article. The U.S. Justice Department announced on Wednesday an expansion of its criminal case against retired NBA players who are accused of submitting false invoices to health care providers. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and FBI assistant director Michael Driscoll revealed that Keyon Dooling, who played for seven NBA teams between 2000 and 2013, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud. Dooling, the 10th overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, is currently an assistant coach on the Utah Jazz. Last October, Terrence Williams, Ruben Patterson, Sebastian Telfair,...
NBA
