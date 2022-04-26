ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland City Council Races Are Heating Up

It is now time to focus again on local political races. The one to watch will be for the seat held by long time activist and visionary city commissioner, Jo Ann Hardesty. Most candidates are focused on the city’s housing shortage, mental health care and Portland’s commission form of government. The...

WW’s May 2022 Endorsements: Portland City Hall

Commissioner Dan Ryan took office less than two years ago, winning an August 2020 special election to serve out the remainder of late Commissioner Nick Fish’s term. Ryan, 59, brought a strong nonprofit and civic background to City Hall. The former CEO of education nonprofit All Hands Raised and a Portland Public Schools board member, Ryan also worked as a fundraiser at Portland State University and Oregon Ballet Theatre. His résumé suggested he could hit the ground running.
The Portland Mercury

Seriously?! City of Portland Parking Enforcement

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. 6:40 PM, Sunday April 25. Parked my car on Broadway downtown, south of the Schnitz. Driving there from the Broadway Bridge south, saw countless vehicles parked, most without plates, full of trash, moss growing on them from the long winter of being parked in the same spot. I guess my clean, licensed vehicle must have stood out because I scored the ire of parking enforcement and got the $65 citation for parking without feeding the kitty. Didn't realize paid parking didn't end until 7:00 PM on Sundays. Had to laugh as I saw tickets on the four other cars parked in that block with the envelopes under their wipers. Whatever, paid the ticket this afternoon, shaking my head.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Downtown needs leadership

We are the Downtown Neighborhood Association. We represent the thousands of people who live, work and have businesses in downtown Portland. Our downtown is the business, transportation, entertainment, cultural and governmental hub of a 2.5 million-person metro area. Today that downtown hub is threatened. Longtime businesses are closing. The vast majority of the 100,000 people who once worked downtown are continuing to work remotely. Our beloved downtown is at risk of becoming an economic and cultural desert. Oregon has lifted its mask mandate and is entering the recovery phase of the pandemic. In spite of that, most of the city’s 3,000-plus employees still work remotely. The heart of city government, the Portland Building, remains “closed to the public.” Where are our city’s leaders?
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Betsy Johnson on leaving the Democratic Party, running for governor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Betsy Johnson is running for governor of Oregon unaffiliated with any political party. No one has won the top executive spot in Oregon without running on a major party’s ticket in nearly 100 years. Johnson has been a pilot, businesswoman, graduate of Lewis &...
OREGON STATE
Jo Ann Hardesty
The Oregonian

When workers leave Portland, here’s where they go

This is Oregon Insight, The Oregonian’s weekly look at the numbers behind the state’s economy. View past installments here. Portland was a popular place to move for much of the decade, a relatively affordable West Coast city that built a brand around lively outdoor activities, top-shelf food and drink, a rapidly growing tech scene and a family-friendly urban vibe.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases up nearly 50% for second week

The number of identified coronavirus cases increased in Oregon for a fourth consecutive week, according to state data released Monday. The 48% increase in weekly confirmed or presumed infections marked the second consecutive week with nearly 50% growth, pushing identified cases to their highest levels since late February. But Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Portland, Oregon

(STACKER) — There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

How Oregon got its name | What's in a name?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Before Oregon was the 33rd state admitted to the United States in 1859, it was known as the Oregon Territory, and before that, the Oregon Country. Great Britain and the U.S. went back and forth during a three-decade long dispute over where the boundary line for the U.S. should be with the Oregon Country at the center of it. That moment in history is called the Oregon Question.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Her Two Leading Challengers All Give Mayor Ted Wheeler a Failing Grade on Gun Violence

As of April 21, Portland police say that 28 people have been killed by gunfire in the city this year. That’s a rate of killing on pace to eclipse the 69 shooting homicides the city witnessed last year. And the Portland Police Bureau says the 390 shooting incidents in the city from January through March are up 248% from the same period two years ago.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Metro Council OKs next step in Interstate 205 tolling

ODOT to proceed with federally required research, outreach on tolling impactsMetro Council's elected officials on Tuesday, April 26, approved changes to a transportation investment plan that includes tolling of Interstate 205. Metro's approval will allow the Oregon Department of Transportation to conduct federally required environmental research, design work and further community outreach related to tolling. With the approval, approximately $28 million has been programmed into the project to fund ODOT's completion of a project assessment required under the National Environmental Policy Act before any further steps toward tolling implementation can continue. Metro Council President Lynn Peterson was not immediately available...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

