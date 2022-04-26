ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

New state funding model could bring millions in funding to Northeast TN schools

By Anslee Daniel
 2 days ago

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new funding method for public schools is making its way through the Tennessee state legislature.

Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) was introduced by Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn back in February. It’s been moving through committees and is set to be fully voted on by the end of the week.

“There’s a flat amount that’s just under $7,000 per student and then there are some weighted amounts based on the different levels of need of each individual student, different amounts based on those needs so that’s additional revenue on top of that flat amount,” explained Jerry Boyd, superintendent of Washington County Schools. “Then there’s some direct funding that’s in the formula.”

If passed it would bring $1 billion in new funding statewide for public education, including $250 million in recurring funding, and bring millions of dollars to each school district in Northeast Tennessee.

“The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement would recognize and fund the needs of each individual Tennessee student while providing parents and families with detailed information on how their child is being funded through a student-based public school funding formula,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn in a statement to News Channel 11. “The TISA would put each student on a path to postsecondary success and increase transparency in our public education system.”

The Department of Education projects Johnson City Schools to see a $7 million increase in funding with no increase in local contributions projected through 2030. Washington County Schools could see about a million more dollars.

“Based on current enrollment and projected enrollment we will see in the neighborhood of nearly $8 million in additional funds coming to Washington County schools,” said Boyd who was on the Small and Rural System Subcommittee for the model. “The formula works the same for all types of school systems. It starts with the student and then based on their needs there are additional funds added. From an equity lens, the nature of the model is to ensure the best equity possible across the state of Tennessee.”

The current funding model for public schools, Basic Education Plan (BEP), is about 20 years old and is program-based.

“We’ve had a lot of unfunded mandates over the years so we’ve added positions over the years especially now around mental health. The need is different,” said Unicoi County Director of Schools John English. “We are always every budget year having to make crucial decisions because we’re a little bit short…and I’m not saying this new formula is going to solve every need we have, it’s not…but it’s just a big step.”

A major component of TISA is that the funds are set to come year after year.

“Over the last couple of years because we’ve received COVID funds, ESSER dollars, and different things but they have been like you have to spend it within two years or you have to spend it here,” said English. “That’s been great, it’s been helpful but you have to be strategic in not putting in programs or positions that you can’t sustain.”

There is also a component to enhance teacher pay and give the opportunity to recruit out-of-state.

“They don’t have to go too far down the road to get a pretty significant bump so I think there will always be a disparity there but for us, it helps maybe bridge the gap,” English said. “That’s an area we’ve wanted to address for a long time…this funding gives us the opportunity to address that in a more significant and impactful way.”

School leaders across the region are excited about the new model.

“[The state] wanted to honor the local level investment and not essentially punish districts for doing the additional funding at the local level. I think the intent is to help, to equalize, or to help pull all systems up to a basic level of education that is expected from the residents of the state of Tennessee and the taxpayers of the state of Tennessee,” said Steve Barnett, the superintendent for Johnson City Schools. “Local districts will still be able to supplement and provide additional funding to their local school districts which is something that occurs in Johnson City.”

As it stands, TISA adds weight for all students in kindergarten through third grade. It also adds additional funding for career and technical programs.

“You may have a course that really has a lot of expensive start-ups, funding something like mechatronic or welding may be more expensive to start up than some of the other programs that we have in CTE. So, there will be weights that will be applied to those programs,” Barnett explained. “If you have a student in grades K-3, the expectation is that they read on grade level by the time they leave third grade so you may need a response to intervention services to help them to grow and to understand how to read and how to write as they move forward but also for mathematics which is sometimes left out but obviously very crucial to the development of children to be able to understand mathematics to develop a numbers sense and to grow but it may cost more money that additional funding is intended to provide the support services that a lot of us already pay for.”

Since the mechanism is based on students, it also helps districts prepare for projected enrollment numbers and evolving demographics.

“A lot of our people picture us as what we were in the 1990s and our demographics are a lot different today…particularly as we see a lot of people move in,” said Dr. Jeffrey Moorhouse, Kingsport City Schools superintendent. “Whatever needs and situations that they’re coming into our district with, being able to align the resources or get the resources to line up to that is something we have to think about today too.”

If passed, TISA would go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year.

