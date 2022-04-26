ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Crowder College fires up the kiln to teach students an ancient art

By Andre Louque
 2 days ago

NEOSHO, Mo. – Crowder College in Neosho teaches students about culture and opportunity during its ‘Fine Arts Week’ event.

One of today’s events featured a raku firing and throwing demonstration.

Raku is an older form of Japanese pottery that dates back to the 16th century.

Raku artists take pottery out of the kiln while it’s still red hot. They then decorate the pottery with something flammable like sawdust or paper. This gives the pieces a colorful glaze.

