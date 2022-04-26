ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Van Johnson says change in how the city uses resources could soon help combat violent crime in Savannah

Another violent weekend in the Hostess City has left city leaders concerned. Mayor Van Johnson says change in how the city uses resources could soon help combat violent crime in Savannah.

Shooting victim was British man visiting family in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A weekend shooting death in Savannah is making headlines across the pond. Wednesday night in England during Liverpool’s semi-final match, fans and players received a disturbing introduction to the city of Savannah. Applause and a moment of silence honored the memory of life-long Liverpool fan Benjamin Tucker. He was shot and […]
Suspect arrested for murder in Statesboro apartment shooting

A suspect has been arrested for murder in a fatal shooting at a Statesboro apartment complex over the weekend.
Mayor: Gun violence won’t be Savannah’s narrative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hostess City saw three separate shootings over the weekend, one that was fatal. During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Mayor Van Johnson said that while he’s bothered by continued gun violence in Savannah, “this will not be the narrative for our city.”
Georgia's Kemp signs into law seven law enforcement-related bills

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed seven bills he says will support law enforcement officers throughout Georgia and toughen penalties for criminals. "Every single criminal in Georgia is on notice; they will find nothing but trouble and punishment in our state," Kemp said during remarks before signing House bills 1134,1188, 1216 and 1441 and Senate bills 84, 358 and 479.
Chatham County police searching for suspect tied to multiple crimes

The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for allegedly committing several crimes.
Savannah Police searching for missing man

The Savannah Police Department has requested the public's assistance in locating a missing man.
City Council pressures Mayor Adams to fund new initiatives to stop crime

NEW YORK -- With crime continuing to spike, the City Council has called on Mayor Eric Adams to include a raft of education, mental health and community-based social service programs in his new budget, saying they are the key to public safety.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, the proposals come the day before the mayor was set to unveil his new budget.They gathered on the steps of City Hall to flex their muscles, members of the City Council who said more cops are not the only answer to solving the city's troubling surge in violence."So much of the focus of...
Savannah Police investigates W 44th Street shooting

One man was injured after a shooting in Savannah early Wednesday morning.
GSP investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Ogeechee Rd.

A man is dead after being struck by a car on early Sunday morning.
Jewish Educational Alliance COO discusses Yom HaShoah observance

WSAV News 3 spoke with Chief Operating Officer Jamie Richman about Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies at the JEA.
