ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

Future Leaders Program aims to improve students post-high school success

By Erin Noon
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IbHfk_0fL2yOEi00

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Several high school students across our region participated in the Future Leaders Program South Competition Tuesday afternoon.

The competition was all geared toward enhancing leadership skills. FLP was founded under the West Virginia National Guard and it teaches high school students skills such as saving a life, preparing for an emergency, working as a team, and much more. Students we spoke with say it’s a great experience and valuable knowledge.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

“It’s a very fun program. I was really shy kid going into this cause I’m not very much of a talker and I’ve gotten the chance to call out commands and stuff, and it’s really brought out a different side of me that I enjoy,” said Destiney Mullins, a Junior at Clay County High School.

“Then I already have the experience and I’ll know how to get in front of a big group and be able to just take charge,” said Gunner Fertig, a sophomore at Buffalo High School.

The curriculum allow schools to offer the FLP as a one year or multi-year program and is a lower cost alternative to JROTC and the National Defense Corps of Cadets.

FLP is not a recruiting program. Their goals are to improve students’ post-high school success and encourage them to remain in West Virginia as productive and prosperous West Virginians.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Two plead guilty to passing bad checks at West Virginia dealerships

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two people have pleaded guilty in relation to a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. Court documents say that 52-year-old Millard Patrick and 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that Turner passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Barnwood Builders visit Greenbrier West High School

GREENBRIER WEST HIGH SCHOOL, WV (WVNS) – Today, Mark Bowe of Barnwood Builders and his crew of West Virginia-based craftsmen visited Greenbrier West High School. Mark Bowe and his team visited the school’s Construction Trades, Welding, and Greenhouse/Gardening programs. The team spent an entire day helping the students of these programs in Greenbrier West High […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putnam County, WV
Sports
County
Putnam County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Putnam County, WV
Education
WOWK 13 News

Vehicle crashes into building in Charleston

UPDATE(7:57 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26): A driver was cited earlier today after running a red light that led to structural damage to the Public Service Commission building. Tony Hazelett with Charleston PD says a two-vehicle crash happened near the Public Service Commission. The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light was cited […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for man possibly involved in larceny, trespassing case

Editor’s note: The phone number in the Sheriff’s Office’s original Facebook post is incorrect. The correct phone number is listed in this article. MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office wants to question the individual pictured below regarding an alleged larceny and trespassing incident on Sunday at Cinderella Hollow. Anyone with information […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Legislature Special Session underway

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Legislature is back in town for a few days with a busy agenda on tap. But there is some criticism for it being a very limited session. Most of this session is to finish up a number of bills that did not get completed during the regular legislative session. […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Leaders Program#Flp#Clay County High School#Buffalo High School#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Driver goes over rock wall in Village of Pomeroy

VILLAGE OF POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle driver went over a 10-to-15-foot rock wall and crashed into a yard on Mulberry Avenue in the Village of Pomeroy, Ohio. Airbags were deployed in the vehicle, and the driver sustained injuries. Crews removed the driver from the vehicle and transported them for medical treatment. It is […]
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

I-79 might be getting a new exit

The proposed Harmony Grove Interchange would be located between the Interstate 68 exit and the Westover exit on I-79 and would provide better access to the Morgantown Industrial Park and businesses in that area.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Parkersburg PD looking for breaking and entering, grand larceny suspect

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man with active warrants for breaking and entering and grand larceny. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of 25-year-old Caleb Evan Vincent is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or Detective R.S. Black at 304-424-1064. Private messages can […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Experience SoMD and beyond by leaving the classroom and hitting the road with CSM this spring

The richness of Southern Maryland is on display this spring as the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) unveils a number of experience-based Personal Enrichment classes that allow students to encounter the history and culture of our region and beyond. “People that are looking for new things to do that they may not be able to […] The post Experience SoMD and beyond by leaving the classroom and hitting the road with CSM this spring appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGES
WOWK 13 News

Beshear: New center won’t slow medical cannabis review

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a new cannabis research center won’t slow his review of whether he has the authority to legalize medical marijuana. He said Thursday that a decision is likely to come this summer. The governor says he sees value in the cannabis center’s formation. But he says some […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Winifrede woman located

UPDATE (11:58 a.m. on Monday, April 25): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Monica Estep has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — A woman is reported missing, last seen in Elkview on April 22. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Monica Estep, 39 of Winifrede, was last seen leaving her mother’s residence in Elkview. […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK 13 News

Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is appealing his conviction for murder in the killing of George Floyd, arguing that jurors were intimidated by the protests that followed and prejudiced by heavy pretrial publicity. Chauvin asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in a court filing Monday to reverse his conviction, reverse and remand for a […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy