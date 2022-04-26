ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2 Houston high schools lead the report card among best in US for 2022

By John Egan
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDCqQ_0fL2yJp500

Two Houston high schools are at the head of their class when it comes to the best public high schools in the U.S.

New rankings from U.S. News & World Report put Houston ISD's Carnegie Vanguard High School at No. 40 nationally (up from No. 42 last year) and DeBakey High School for Health Professions No. 43 nationally among the best STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) high schools and No. 18 nationally among the best magnet high schools.

Topping the national list is Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Arlington, Virginia.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston homes deliver sizable bang for the buck at $350K, says report

When it comes to buying a home that supplies the most space for the price, Houston reigns as one of the most desirable big cities in the U.S., a new study indicates. For the study, real estate platform RealtyHop looked at how much square footage a homebuyer could get for a median price of $350,000 in the country’s 100 largest cities. The study found that in Houston, a buyer could pick up a 1,804-square-foot home for $350,000, or $194.06 per square foot.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Houston, TX
Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Texas Education
CultureMap Austin

This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
beckershospitalreview.com

Texas health system to consolidate 2 hospitals

Cleveland, Texas-based Emergency Hospital Systems is combining two hospitals it owns, effective April 29, Bluebonnet News reported April 25. Cleveland Emergency Hospital will join Texas Emergency Hospital, both in Cleveland. "We will no longer see emergency room or hospital patients at the Cleveland Emergency Hospital, located at 1017 S. Travis...
CLEVELAND, TX
ABC13 Houston

1st look at Trevor Reed after he landed overnight in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Trevor Reed is back in the United States one day after the Marine veteran was swapped for a Russian drug trafficker in a prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow, his mother tweeted early Thursday morning. "It's been very exciting day for The Reed family. Trevor...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet Schools#Highschool#U S News World Report#Houston Culturemap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Click2Houston.com

Houston native drafted 8th overall pick in WNBA by Las Vegas Aces

HOUSTON – When it’s game time, Mya Hollingshed is in the paint and in her competitor’s face. Off the court, her grandfather would describe her as the girl next door. “She’s not your typical basketball player,” said Hollingshed’s grandfather, Joe Walker. Joe and her...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
125K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy