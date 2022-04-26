ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

United Way needs votes to secure $25K in funding

By Harley Benda
 2 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties has a chance to win $25,000 but needs your help!

The non-profit has been selected for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program. The program awards $25,000 to the top 100 organizations out of the 200 finalists in the program through a voting system.

United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (WBOY Image)

The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties is one of four programs in West Virginia to make it to the top 200.

“We fund programs that specifically help our children here in Harrison and Doddridge counties. Those are children who experience abuse, neglect, and this funding would be crucial in supporting those efforts,” said Executive Director Brad Riffee.

Voting will begin on Wednesday, April 27, and continue through May 6. You can vote up to ten times a day. You can find a link to vote here .

Back in the fall, Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County received a grant from State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program thanks to votes.

