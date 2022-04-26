ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More of the same: Clouds, wind, warmth

By Thomas Geboy
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – The skies across most of Utah will be covered in clouds as we start to head into the middle part of our workweek. We’ll be in either partly sunny or mostly cloudy throughout the Beehive State. But even with all the clouds blocking out the sun, it will still be very warm. We’re looking at temperatures above normal for the next few days with Northern Utah in the 60s and 70s and Southern Utah in the 70s and 80s.

Winds will be blowing across the state as well and there will be a potential for dust advisories in the western half of the state while the eastern side could be on the lookout for some red flag fire warnings.

With the snow line starting off quite high. This system will also usher in much cooler temperatures with Friday seeing below-average temperatures. While there does look to be moisture potential, we’ll have to see how this system comes together over the next couple of days. By Saturday, we’re back to sunshine as temperatures begin to warm up back up which will take us through the weekend.

The takeaway? We will see a lot of wind and cloud cover for the next few days… but we’ll also see warm weather.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

