ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

The FDA approves a new COVID detection device

By Camille Syed
wtoc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be a lot easier for those going to large events to get tested for COVID 19. The Food and Drug Association approved the first COVID breath test that gives the quickest results of any other test so far. The device is like the...

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 1

Related
In Style

Meet QWO: The First FDA-Approved Injectable for Cellulite

It's estimated that anywhere between 80 and 90% of women have cellulite, and yet, so many of us are insecure about it. It doesn't matter what you eat, how much you exercise, or your weight — cellulite is one of those things that doesn't permanently go away, despite what many topical creams and lotions try to sell you.
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

The FDA approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer's, but Medicare won't always pay for it – a doctor explains what researchers know about Biogen's Aduhelm

Medicare finalized its decision to restrict its coverage of Aduhelm, Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug, on April 8, 2022. The decision means only patients who have enrolled in clinical trials will receive Medicare coverage for Aduhelm, which goes by the generic drug name of Aducanumab. Because of the restrictions, many Alzheimer’s patients may be unable to use the drug. Without Medicare coverage, Aduhelm’s annual cost is US$28,200, or $2,350 a month, a price that’s prohibitively expensive for most Americans. What’s more, not everyone with mild Alzheimer’s will be able to enroll in a clinical trial due to location or other logistical...
HEALTH
Salina Post

FDA approves first COVID treatment for children under 12

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the approval of the COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) to include pediatric patients 28 days of age and older weighing at least 7 pounds with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, who are:. Hospitalized, or. Not hospitalized and have mild-to-moderate COVID-19...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Health
Savannah, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
MedicineNet.com

Can You Take Turmeric with Blood Pressure Medication?

Turmeric is a spice used in many parts of the world. It is one of the main ingredients in curry powder. Turmeric also has a long history of application in Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda is a practice rooted in ancient Indian medicine dating back more than 3,000 years. As with many...
HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wtoc#Covid 19#Inspectir Systems#Memorial Health
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Indivior Study Shows Buprenorphine May Mitigate Fentanyl-Induced Respiratory Depression In Chronic Opioid Users

Indivior PLC INVVY INDV published modeling data examining the competitive interaction between buprenorphine, a treatment for opioid use disorder, and fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, to better understand how buprenorphine can reduce fentanyl-induced respiratory depression. The study entitled "Modelling buprenorphine reduction of fentanyl-induced respiratory depression" is available online and will appear in an upcoming print issue of JCI Insight, a peer-reviewed journal. The study was supported by Indivior.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

60 Scientists Sign Letter Petitioning FDA for T Cell Recognition

More than 60 scientists from across the United States have signed a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asking the agency to include T cells as a measurement of effectiveness for COVID-19 vaccines. Usually, vaccines’ effectiveness is measured by an antibody response, but scientists are pushing for T cells to be recognized as a factor in long-term vaccine success.
HEALTH
Health

FDA Authorizes First Breath Test to Detect COVID-19

Fact checked on April 15, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. A breath test to help detect COVID-19 has been given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency announced Thursday. The test, called the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, is the first of its kind and can give results in just three minutes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health

FDA Approves Weekly Patch to Treat Alzheimer's-Related Dementia

Fact checked on April 13, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a weekly skin patch used to treat symptoms of Alzheimer's-related dementia. The treatment is a patch formulation of the oral drug donepezil (Aricept), which has been available for many years and is one of the most commonly prescribed drugs for patients with Alzheimer's disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

FDA approves the use of remdesivir for young children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of the antiviral drug remdesivir for children ages 28 days and older. With the decision, the drug becomes the first approved treatment for COVID-19 for children younger than age 12. According to the FDA, the drug can be used on...
KIDS
contagionlive.com

FDA Approves Remdesivir for COVID-19 Treatment for Pediatric Population

The supplemental new drug application is expanded to include the youngest COVID-19 patients. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the supplemental new drug application of remdesivir to include pediatric patients who are older than 28 days, weigh at least 3 kg, who are either hospitalized with COVID-19 or have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and are considered high risk for progression to severe COVID-19. With this expanded indication, the youngest patients will be eligible for the only approved treatment for patients under 12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Pfizer, Valneva Lyme Vaccine Shows Promise in Pediatric Patients

Pfizer and its partner, Valneva, announced positive Phase II data from its trial of vaccine candidate VLA15 in a pediatric population. VLA15 is intended to prevent Lyme Disease (LD). Lyme Disease is a vector-borne illness caused by the transmission of the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi from ticks. Symptoms of LD can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy