Jackson County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 18:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson County...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yankton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL YANKTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather both currently or in the past, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sioux Falls.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Water deep over Woodruff County Road 775 north of HWY 260, and intersection of HWY 37 and HWY 18 east of Grubbs. Water is encroaching on yards of homes on Pine Street in Patterson. Many acres of cropland, pastures, and timber flooded in Jackson and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 8.4 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 10.4 Thu 8 PM 9.9 9.4 8.9 Falling
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, the back yards of several homes on Tom Goethe Road flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1015 PM EDT Thursday, the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 6.3 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM CDT /1200 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused primarily by snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water begins to cover County Road LG 2.6 miles northwest of M-95. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 PM CDT Thursday /10:10 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Friday night. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Goshen County, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Goshen County; Niobrara County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT..Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Nebraska Panhandle, Niobrara and Goshen Counties in eastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 PM Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust is possible Saturday across the southern Nebraska panhandle, especially near the Interstate 80 corridor where lower rainfall amounts are expected.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Langdon, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Osnabrock, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Nekoma, Leroy, Bathgate, Backoo, Glasston and Olga.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Nebraska, including the following county, Harlan. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over the past several hours. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen since around 4 to 5 PM CDT Thursday, and another 1 to 2 inches cannot be ruled out yet tonight. - This includes, but is not limited to, the following streams and drainages Elk Creek, Deep Creek, Dry Creek, Spring Creek, Flag Creek, Cook Creek, School Creek, Prairie Dog Creek, Walnut Creek, Foster Creek and Sappa Creek. This new Advisory effectively replaces earlier Advisories that expired at 945 PM CDT. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Alma, Oxford, Orleans, Stamford, Republican City, Huntley and Harlan County Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA * Affected Area... Northeastern Pennsylvania * Timing... 9 AM until 10 PM Friday. * Winds...Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 40s. * Impacts... Low Relative Humidity and increased winds will allow fuels to dry out. As a result conditions are expected to become favorable for fire spread.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Travel on Highway 14 could be impacted with poor visibility and slick roads.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 18.4 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 28.4 Thu 8 PM 26.9 24.4 22.1 Falling
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne Critical Wildfire Conditions Friday Afternoon Through Friday Evening .A developing low pressure system will bring gusty winds to the area Friday afternoon with the passage of a cold front. Very dry air will move in behind the front and is expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions during the afternoon and evening hours. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...042 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. * Additional Details... Northwest winds will increase across the area following the passage of a cold front around mid-day on Friday. Any burning is strongly discouraged Friday.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may locally reduce visibility.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE Areas of blowing dust that prompted issuance of the Blowing Dust Advisory have dissipated with the decreasing winds over the region this evening. Therefore, The Blowing Dust Advisory and Lake Wind Advisory for Pyramid Lake will be allowed to expire at 8PM.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV

