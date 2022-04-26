Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Nebraska, including the following county, Harlan. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over the past several hours. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen since around 4 to 5 PM CDT Thursday, and another 1 to 2 inches cannot be ruled out yet tonight. - This includes, but is not limited to, the following streams and drainages Elk Creek, Deep Creek, Dry Creek, Spring Creek, Flag Creek, Cook Creek, School Creek, Prairie Dog Creek, Walnut Creek, Foster Creek and Sappa Creek. This new Advisory effectively replaces earlier Advisories that expired at 945 PM CDT. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Alma, Oxford, Orleans, Stamford, Republican City, Huntley and Harlan County Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

