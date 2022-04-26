ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma governor signs ban on nonbinary gender markers on birth certificates

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday explicitly prohibiting the use of nonbinary gender markers on state birth certificates, a ban experts say is the first of its kind in the nation. The bill followed a flap last year over the Oklahoma State Department of Health's agreement in...

Kenneth Gianetti
2d ago

Reclaiming sanity one state at a time. Midterms are coming. Wake up America.. Get out and vote this midterm to take the first step in getting our country back.

Magpie
2d ago

When you don't identify as your biological sex which is a biological truth that can't be altered, then there is something seriously mentally wrong with you!!!! I really don't what this Delusional thinking refected in official and legal documents!!!

Vickie L
2d ago

when you die, and you are bones, that will say whether you are male or female. it will not identify non binary or trans, etc. skeleton is unique to each sex/gender.

Comments / 0

Community Policy