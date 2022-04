NEWPORT, Ky. — The mid-March inspection of Newport Stadium came back with a result not surprising for concrete stands that are more than 80 years old. “We’ve always known that there was going to come a time where we need to replace it,” said Tony Watts, Newport Independent Schools Superintendent. “It doesn’t make sense to continue to keep putting Band-Aids on things every year putting more and more money into it.”

NEWPORT, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO