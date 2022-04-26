ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Angry customer stabs girl working at NC Jimmy Johns, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
CBS 17
 2 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old girl working at a Jimmy Johns in High Point. police said.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to the Jimmy Johns on N. Main Street in High Point. When they got there, witnesses told the officers that an angry customer stabbed a 16-year-old employee.

NC NEWS: 17 kids on bus when hit by man with revoked license Monday in NC

The staff identified Demetris Holeman, 45, of High Point, as the suspect. She has been known to the staff and had been denied service before, police said.

Employees told officers that Holeman came to the store to complain about her order and threw several things at the 16-year-old before stabbing her.

The victim was taken to the hospital and Holeman was arrested at her home a few hours later.

Holeman is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and injury to property due to damages to the Jimmy Johns.

The 16-year-old was not identified due to being a minor.

CBS 17

CBS 17

