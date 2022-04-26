ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA president Mark Emmert to step down no later than June 2023

 2 days ago
Mar 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; NCAA President Mark Emmert talks to media during a press conference the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA announced Tuesday that president Mark Emmert will step down from the position after more than a decade at the helm of college sports.

Emmert, 69, will still fill the role until a new president is selected and in place, or in June 2023 if the process hasn't been completed.

"With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president," NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia said in a statement. "It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption."

The decision is a reversal from the NCAA Board of Governors, which announced in September 2021 that Emmert's contract was extended until the end of 2025.

During Emmert's time as the head of the NCAA, which began in 2010, college football switched from using the Bowl Championship Series to determine a national champion to the College Football Playoff. But the NCAA's recent inability to expand the system to include more teams left some executives frustrated.

Even more impactful and transformative during Emmert's tenure has been the addition of a name, image, and likeness (NIL) policy that allows collegiate athletes to profit from publicity.

