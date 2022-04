AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen dedications and celebrations for some of the iconic African American figures that helped shape our home. Over the weekend the Augusta African American Historical Society unveiled a monument at the corner of Phillips Street and Laney-Walker Boulevard. It’s in honor of Reverend A.C Griggs. He worked with Lucy Craft Laney at the Haines Normal and Industrial Institute, which is now known as Laney High.

