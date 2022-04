ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Minnesota State center Nathan Smith returns to Minnesota as a member of the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night to face the Minnesota Wild. The 23-year-old finished second in the nation in scoring and first on the Mavericks with 50 points on 19 goals and 31 assists this season, leading the team to a historic national championship appearance for the first time in program history.

