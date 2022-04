UPDATE: Pennsylvania Police say they have safely located Angel and Roman Briggs. Missing Endangered Person Advisory – Update: Angel and Roman Briggs were located safely the MEPA is cancelled. Thanks for the assistance. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 25, 2022 PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching for two missing children in Montgomery County. Officials say Angel and Roman Briggs could be in danger. They were last seen with a woman in Plymouth Meeting. Investigators believe that woman could be driving a Toyota similar to this one. You’re asked to call 911 if you know anything.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO