ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NCAA President Emmert to step down in 2023

alabamanews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 years...

www.alabamanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

With Mark Emmert exit it’s time to dissolve the NCAA

There was a time, now more than a century ago when college sports were played without an NCAA. Widespread rule violations and national concern over player safety in football indicated a centralized body was needed. In December of 1908, after some serious imploring by President Theodore Roosevelt, the Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States was formed. The new organization’s members included 62 schools and universities.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Greg Sankey Shoots Down NCAA President Job: Fans React

NCAA president Mark Emmert announced plans to eventually step down from his position, leaving the organization to seek a replacement to take over on or before June 30, 2023. Emmert will vacate his post as the NCAA navigates a new landscape drastically altered by the transfer portal and NIL deals. College sports will need a highly qualified individual up for the difficult task ahead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Emmert
saturdaytradition.com

Report: New committee looking to make sweeping changes to NCAA

Some major changes could be coming to the NCAA’s governance structure in the coming months and years, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Word of president Mark Emmert’s retirement from the organization may kickstart a new era of college athletics. According to the report...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Dan Gavitt, Condoleezza Rice among top candidates for NCAA president after Mark Emmert's departure

The first issue for the next NCAA president: What is the association even going to look like for Mark Emmert's successor?. That's the key question in assembling a list of candidates to replace Emmert, who announced Tuesday that he's resigning effective June 2023. The NCAA he is leaving behind is in a bit of shambles. There must be some certainty before the next leader evaluates what they are getting into.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois OL enters NCAA transfer portal after 3 seasons with Illini

Josh Plohr appears to be looking for opportunities elsewhere after 3 seasons at Illinois. The Illini offensive lineman has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. It’s a busy time in the transfer portal, with a deadline approaching. To play in 2022 without a waiver, players must be...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepping Down#Indianapolis#Ap#Ncaa Board Of Governors
MLive.com

Michigan’s Isaiah Barnes, appealing for a redshirt, will try to crack rotation next season

Once it was settled that Isaiah Barnes would not play in games the rest of the season, he played better in practice. As is the case for all freshmen, college basketball was an adjustment for Barnes -- both college and basketball. In December, after he’d played a total of six minutes over two games for Michigan, it was decided that the best course of action was to redshirt, with the hope of preserving an extra season of eligibility. The NCAA will have to approve that.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy