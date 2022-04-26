ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Watch Now: Octopus steals diver's camera off Florida coast, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant
York News-Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the hilarious moment an octopus steals a diver's...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

UK Man Hooks Rare 13-Foot Sawfish Off The Coast Of Florida

If you’re not familiar with sawfish, they’re pretty damn cool. I mean, they literally have a saw for a nose…. Also known as carpenter sharks, sawfish are part of the ray family and can grow to be some of the largest fish in the sea. Narcity says Ian Atherton was on vacation to Florida from the UK when he for a day of shark fishing on a charter.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Octopus#Diving#Americans
UPI News

Big alligator with missing foot stops traffic on Florida road

April 12 (UPI) -- A driver in Florida captured video of the moment a large alligator missing a front foot walked across the road, bringing traffic to a temporary halt. Daniel Kaufman said he was driving on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice when he spotted the large gator dashing into the road and stopped to take video.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
PennLive.com

Impaled dolphin washes up on Florida beach: report

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Colorado moves to cast itself as the anti-Florida

A public feud brewing between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Colorado counterpart Gov. Jared Polis could be used by the latter to cement the Centennial State as the country's anti-Florida stronghold. The Florida Republican has leveled criticism and threats of retaliation against Disney and Twitter in recent weeks, prompting...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Miami

Video Shows Florida Alligators Bellowing as Mating Season Begins

A local wildlife photographer used an infrared trail camera to capture bellowing alligators in a South Florida gator hole after dark. Photographer Bobby Wummer captured the video at Big Cypress National Preserve, which shows the gators thrashing in the water and roaring loudly. The deep, throaty bellowing sounds in the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

11-foot hammerhead shark washes ashore on Florida beach

Beachgoers in south Florida were greeted by a foreboding scene earlier this month when an 11-foot hammerhead shark was discovered washed ashore in the early hours of the morning, Local 10 News reported.The female shark’s corpse was found at Pompano Beach, located just north of Fort Lauderdale, on 6 April, the news station reported.Reactions gathered from witnesses on the beach who had the misfortune of stumbling onto the scene featured a mixture of emotions, with some feeling awe while others took to mourning the great animal’s death.“You never want to see an animal this big laying on the beach,”...
WILDLIFE
Vox

Ron DeSantis’s attack on Disney obviously violates the First Amendment

At the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida legislature voted this week to punish one of the world’s biggest producers of entertainment and pop culture, because DeSantis and his fellow Florida Republicans disagreed with that producer’s First Amendment-protected speech. DeSantis signed the bill into law on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy