Environment

Rain and snow showers Wednesday

By Tyler Jankoski
mynbc5.com
 2 days ago

More rain and snow showers arrive midday Wednesday, with a light accumulation of mountain...

www.mynbc5.com

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
News 12

Light rain for Tuesday, cooler temps to follow

Light rain showers arrive Tuesday with temperatures running a little below average through the end of the week. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says rain is especially likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the mid- to high-50s...
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/25 Monday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll climb to around 60 under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers N&W overnight. As for tomorrow, some showers pass through with highs in the low to mid 60s.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be breezy and considerably cool for April with highs in the 50s. Chilly, breezy conditions persist into Thursday and Friday with morning wind chills in the 30s and highs in the 50s to near 60.
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
News 12

Breezy end to workweek, sunny and warmer weekend

Gusty winds continue through Friday with a calm weekend ahead. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will be sunny and breezy with highs nearing 60 degrees. The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures gradually increasing into the low-60s. The start of next workweek will be...
KIMT

Tracking Rain: Expected rainfall through Thursday night

Rain showers are expected Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. They will be mostly scattered in nature, with some heavy downpours possible. Many locations could pick up over 0.50" or rainfall by the end of the day on Thursday. This is all ahead of another storm system which will bring even more rain to the area Friday night into the weekend.
Rutherford Source

WEATHER- Sunny and Warm, But, Wet Weekend Ahead

Enjoy this weather! Because an unsettled weather pattern returns over the weekend and we will be watching for the possibility of strong storms this weekend. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Tonight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around...
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WHIO Dayton

Quiet morning, light showers tonight ; Storms possible this weekend

TODAY: A mainly quiet morning says Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. We will see some sunshine with clouds throughout the day. Highs in the middle 60s. A stray shower or two is expected tonight. TOMORROW: A shower in the morning. Sun and clouds increase through the day. Warm and...
