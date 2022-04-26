ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk calls Twitter's Hunter Biden laptop censorship 'incredibly inappropriate'

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Elon Musk has entered the chat about censorship of the laptop believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden .

Fresh off convincing Twitter to sell him the company for $44 billion , the billionaire tech mogul commented on a post about a Politico report on Twitter's top lawyer, whose team decides how to moderate content, crying while trying to reassure staff amid the takeover.

"Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate," Musk said in a tweet Tuesday.

He was responding to a tweet from a reporter who called the lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, the "top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan's podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story." That was an apparent reference to a 2019 interview in which Gadde rejected the notion that Twitter unfairly policed people based on ideology.

Details about Biden's business dealings and personal life have emerged in the media thanks to copies of a laptop and hard drive. The FBI took possession of the actual hardware after the owner, believed to be Biden, left it for repairs at a shop in Delaware in April 2019 and never returned. Copies were made and spread across the media landscape, and the New York Post led the charge in reporting on the contents of the laptop that is believed to have belonged to the president's son.

While other major media outlets sought to cast doubt on its authenticity, Big Tech companies even took steps to suppress its spread in the final weeks of the 2020 election.

When the New York Post attempted to post the articles on its Twitter account, the social media company claimed it violated its rule against sharing "hacked" materials. In fact, Twitter and Facebook limited users from sharing it for a time. Twitter locked the New York Post out of its account Oct. 14, 2020, in a standoff that lasted roughly two weeks.

In recent months, the New York Times and Politico have come forth with reports saying at least some of the contents on the laptop have been authenticated. Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has called the New York Post lockout a "mistake."

Biden's financial affairs , including business dealings tied to countries such as Ukraine, China, and Russia, are under scrutiny in a federal criminal investigation . Biden has never publicly denied that the laptop belonged to him but has insisted he is "100% certain" he will be cleared of wrongdoing.

As Republicans in the House gear up for a full-force investigation if they take control of the chamber after this year's midterm elections, California GOP Rep. Darrell Issa , the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee’s panel on intellectual property and the internet, has sent out document preservation notices in preparation for an investigation into any efforts to suppress news coverage about the laptop in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Comments / 117

Scott Younger
3d ago

It would be great to turn on the news one morning and see the feds leading the diaper filler and his cohorts in cuffs to waiting police vehicles

Reply(2)
36
David A. Delli Gatti
3d ago

I've been appealing a suspension on my account for over 7 months for something taken out of context, and note: there were 3 seperate accounts I was responding to in the comments that were ganging up on me...

Reply(2)
10
Grady Sanders
2d ago

...people...hunter is not going to be put in cuffs...cause his dad is president...the a similar thing happened to former president bush's brother of was the president of a bank and and it was investigated and he was found guilty of wrong doing and got a slap on the wrist...nuff said...

Reply(1)
8
