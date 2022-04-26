ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Confirms She & MGK ‘Drank Each Other’s Blood’ After Engagement: ‘It’s A Ritual’ For Us

By Audrey Rock
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Megan Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker), 32, aren’t strangers to controversy, but their January 2022 revelation that they drank each other’s blood is still sinking in for some fans! “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood,” Megan captioned a January 12 Instagram post, alongside a photo of MGK on his knee with a massive diamond and emerald engagement ring. The unconventional engagement announcement followed a spectacularly glamourous courtship, and since their engagement, Megan and her rapper/actor flame MGK have continued to dazzle red carpets all over Hollywood with their provocative brand of edgy fashion.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Sep 12, 2021. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

But they weren’t kidding about the blood drinking, and Megan clarified exactly how and why she and MGK engage in the practice in a recent interview. “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” she told Glamour in an interview published April 26. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.” The Transformers goddess continued, saying that it does have “a reason.”

“I’m much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations,” she said in the interview. “And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’” To the uninitiated, it might sound extreme — but Megan and MGK specialize in raising eyebrows.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly leave dinner in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 9, 2020. (NGRE / BACKGRID)

There was a crotch-grabbing incident at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, crotch-pointing on a magazine cover, a see-through gown at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, provocative social media posts, and plenty of tongue flashing on red carpets. Then there were the revelations of foot fetishes, “twin flame” fantasies, and nicknames like “Daddy.” And finally, there was an awkward moment in which Megan uncharacteristically seemed to snub her fiancé on the red carpet.

Shocking moments aside, Megan told the magazine that the rapper is quite literally everything she’s ever wanted. “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me,” she said.

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
MOVIES
