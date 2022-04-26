ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Reveals How She Supports Son Noah, 9, Amidst Bullying For Wearing Dresses

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: SplashNews

When Megan Fox, 35, was asked in a new interview with U.K. Glamour about her eldest son Noah Green, 9, wearing dresses, she was moved to tears. “I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them,” she told the outlet, explaining how she taught her children (her other two sons are Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5) that “you can express yourself through your clothing however you want.”

“That’s also why I don’t really put my children on Instagram or social media,” she continued. “I’m so proud of my kids. Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour. I want people to see that, but I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say.”

Megan Fox on the cover of UK 'Glamour' (Jora Frantzis).

The Jennifer’s Body actress, who shares her three boys with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 48, went on in the interview to explain how she sent her kids to a school where “the other parents are similar in their beliefs,” but she still felt the need to “protect” her children “however I could.”

“So far, we’ve done a really good job and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways, but I know I can’t protect them forever, though I do have a child that suffers,” she added. “So I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this. Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason. It’s just hard as a mom.”

Megan Fox in UK 'Glamour' (Jora Frantzis).

She went on, “I don’t think people understand that we’ve come to this place where we grasp, ‘Bullying is bad. Children shouldn’t be bullied. It leads to self-hate. And eventually in some cases leads to suicide.’ But then when it comes to a celebrity, all of that is thrown out the window and people spend so much of their time bullying celebrities.”

The Transformers actress added how she still struggles with feeling like she hasn’t “done enough” as a mom. “It is hard, because I travel for long periods of time and they have to attend school, which is what it is. I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier,” she stated. “I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it, because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way. They are my DNA.”

Comments / 64

snowflakes suck
2d ago

I’m so sick of parents saying “I just want my children to express themselves” no you are allowing them to be confused and basically opening the door for bullies to bully your kid

Reply(1)
41
mememememe
2d ago

Oh Good Lord I am beyond sorry but if you’re a little boy goes to school in a dress he’s going to get bullied and he knows it and you know it so why are you letting this happen? Child needs major psychological help because I’m sorry there will be haters out there but this is not normal and it’s not OK and that child needs help

Reply(2)
27
Margie Watson
2d ago

Yeah, well, not surprising coming from a woman who drinks blood. He's been wearing dresses since 2 because your buying him dresses to wear. Is he going to drink blood too?

Reply
15
