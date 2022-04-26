ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Gov. Stitt signs ban on nonbinary birth certificates

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday explicitly prohibiting the use of nonbinary gender markers on state birth certificates, a ban experts say is the first of its kind in the nation....

