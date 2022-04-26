ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Colder & windy Wednesday, sunshine returns Thursday

By Shelby Clark
WETM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold front slowly pushes east through Tuesday evening. Light showers pushing east through the evening and clouds continue into the overnight. Secondary disturbance moves through into the predawn hours, which brings the chance for additional showers into early Wednesday morning. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Wet snow may mix...

www.mytwintiers.com

