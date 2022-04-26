ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTuber Trevor Jacob Loses Pilot’s License. FAA Says Crash Was Intentional

By Bradley Wint
 2 days ago
Back in December 2021, daredevil YouTuber Trevor Jacob made headlines after uploading a video of him filming himself parachuting from his allegedly malfunctioning aircraft. The aircraft eventually crashed into the hills of the Los Padres National Forest near New Cuyama, California. Even though Jacob tried to play it off as an...

A. D. Bunker
2d ago

There couldn't have been a single viewer who didn't conclude intentional grounding after watching the video. Easy call for FAA.

