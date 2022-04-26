ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucid lands 100K EV order from its Saudi investors

By Kirsten Korosec
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government of Saudi Arabia, which is connected to the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund that owns 61% of Lucid, has made an initial commitment to buy 50,000 of Lucid’s EV with an option to purchase an additional 50,000 vehicles over that same 10-year time frame, according to an announcement Tuesday. Lucid...

