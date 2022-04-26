ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd day of Indianapolis 500 qualifying extended into 2 rounds

By Alex Brown
Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — IndyCar has announced changes to the qualifying format for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500. The second day of the two-day event will be expanded to include two rounds of qualification attempts to decide the first four rows of the 33-car grid....

