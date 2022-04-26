SD Supreme Court hold oral arguments at SD Mines

A federal judge on Tuesday handed down sentences significantly below the mandatory minimum for two Illinois men who bombed a suburban Minneapolis mosque in 2017. The big picture: The Aug. 5, 2017 explosion at Bloomington's Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center damaged the mosque and stoked fears about anti-Muslim attacks in the Twin Cities and beyond. Imam Mohamed Omar, executive director of the mosque, has called the bombing "one of the most disturbing and horrifying events in the Minnesota faith community's history." What's happened: Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris, who pleaded guilty to their roles in the bombing in 2019, were granted...
