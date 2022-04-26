ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Walking speed and your health

WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday by the Chippewa Falls Police...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Green Bay, WI
Chippewa Falls, WI
Lifestyle
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Drug Abuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cami’s calico and wandering cats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People love to talk about their pets, and Brad Spakowitz and Cami Rapson are no exceptions. Meet Cami’s calico as Brad talks about where pet cats go when they get outdoors. Turns out these household felines have a particular hunting ground. Also, a warning...
GREEN BAY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy